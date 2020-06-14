Real Sociedad vs Osasuna, La Liga 2019–20 Free Live Streaming Online & Match Time in IST: How to Get Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in India?

Real Sociedad vs Osasuna, La Liga 2019-20 Online Live Streaming and Live Telecast: Real Sociedad will eye a win when they host Osasuna in their first La Liga 2019-20 match since the season resumption on June 11. Imanol Alguacil are placed fourth in the points table and could play the Champions League next season but must continue the form they showed before the season came to a halt for three months due to the coronavirus pandemic. Sociedad had won four of their last five matches before the halt with their only defeat coming to Barcelona. Osasuna won only two in their last five and will hope the delay work in their favour.

Despite their recent troubles, Osasuna have done well this term and are seated at 11th position in the La Liga 2019-20 points table with 34 points from 27 matches. They are nine points clear of the danger zone and would hope to keep away with similar wins. Sociedad too must win to keep hold of their fourth position. Atletico Madrid who face Athletic Bilbao earlier in the day are just a point behind at sixth and could climb up to fourth with a win leaving Sociedad to etch out a win for themselves to reclaim the position.

When is Real Sociedad vs Osasuna, La Liga 2019-20 Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)?

Real Sociedad vs Osasuna La Liga 2019-20 match will be played at the Anoeta Stadium, also known as Reale Arena on June 14, 2020 (Sunday midnight) and is scheduled to start at O1:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time)

How to Watch Live Telecast of Real Sociedad vs Osasuna, La Liga 2019-20 Football Match?

There are no official broadcasters available for La Liga 2019-20 in Indi. Hence, fans cannot watch the live-action of Real Sociedad vs Osasuna football match on their television sets.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Real Sociedad vs Osasuna, La Liga 2019-20 Football Match?

Fans can catch the live action of Real Sociedad vs Osasuna match in La Liga 2019-20 on online platforms. Since there are no official broadcasters, mainstream OTT platforms will not be live streaming the match. But fans can watch the game live on the official Facebook page of La Liga, which has been live streaming all the games.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 14, 2020 10:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).