Santos vs Flamengo Brazilian Serie A 2025 Live Streaming and TV Telecast Details: Flamengo are top of the Brazilian Serie A with 27 points from 12 matches played, level on points with second placed Cruzeiro but leading them courtesy a superior goal difference. They next face Santos in an away tie this evening, looking to consolidate their place at the top. Opponents Santos are 16th and need to pick themselves up quickly before things go out of hands.

Neymar is available for Santos after serving his one-game suspension and will return straight to the starting eleven. Igor Vinicius is working his way back to fitness and it will be interesting to see the number of minutes he plays. Guilherme and Álvaro Barreal are key players for the team in the final third and they will shoulder the goal scoring responsibility. Zé Rafael will sit deep and try and shield the backline for Santos.

Alex Sandro and Ayrton Lucas will undergo late fitness tests to determine their availability for the game for Flamengo. Matias Vina and Guillermo Varela will be pushing for a place in the playing eleven for the visitors. Former Arsenal and Chelsea star Jorginho will be the enforcer in midfield, pushing the side forward with his slick passing game. Bruno Henrique with his pace and trickery will look to create chances going forward.

Santos vs Flamengo Brazilian Serie A 2025 Match Details

Match Santos vs Flamengo Date Thursday, July 17 Time 4:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) Venue Estádio Vila Belmiro (Urbano Caldeira), Santos, Brazil Live Streaming, Telecast Details Unavailable (India), Onefootball (Live Streaming in UK), Fanatiz (Live Streaming in USA)

When is Santos vs Flamengo, Brazilian Serie A 2025 Football Match? Know Date, Time and Venue?

In-form Flamengo will visit Santos in Brazilian Serie A 2025 on Thursday, July 17. The Santos vs Flamengo match is set to be played at the Estádio Vila Belmiro (Urbano Caldeira), Santos, Brazil and it has a scheduled start time of 4:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Santos vs Flamengo, Brazilian Serie A 2025 Football Match?

Unfortunately, there is no official broadcast available for the Brazilian Serie A 2025 match in India. As a result, the fans will not be able to watch the Santos vs Flamengo match live telecast in India. For the Santos vs Flamengo match in Brazilian Serie A 2025, online viewing options are listed below.

How to Watch Live Streaming of Santos vs Flamengo, Brazilian Serie A 2025 Football Match?

Like the Santos vs Flamengo Brazilian Serie A 2025 live telecast, the live streaming online viewing option. is also not available for fans in India. Fans in UK can watch the Santos vs Flamengo live streaming online on Onefootball app and website. Fans in USA though can watch it on the Fanatiz app. Flamengo are full of confidence at the moment and they should find a way to secure a win here.

