Mumbai, July 15: Applications for tickets for the 2026 World Cup open Sept. 10, FIFA said. The next edition of the tournament, which will be co-hosted by Canada, Mexico and the United States, kicks off at the Azteca Stadium in Mexico City on June 11. Soccer's world governing body FIFA said that due to anticipated high demand tickets would be released in phases. It did not say if it would use dynamic pricing, as was the case for the Club World Cup, which saw ticket prices fluctuate wildly. PSG Manager Luis Enrique Slaps Brazilian Striker Joao Pedro After Chelsea Win FIFA Club World Cup 2025 (Watch Video).

“We're looking forward to welcoming the world back to North America, as Canada, Mexico and the United States host what will be the biggest and greatest sporting event ever. We encourage fans everywhere to get ready to secure their place — these will be the most coveted seats in world sport,” FIFA president Gianni Infantino said in a statement.

