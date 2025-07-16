Barcelona and Spain star footballer Lamine Yamal is set for trouble after allegedly hiring dwarf entertainers for his high-profile 18th birthday party over the past weekend. Yamal hosted a party on Sunday at a property in Olivella, which is located north of Barcelona, and invited several guests, including his teammates, YouTubers, and influencers. Lamine Yamal Signs Contract Extension With Barcelona Until 2031.

As reported by BBC Sport, a legal complaint has been filed against Yamal by the Directorate General for People with Disabilities, which falls under the purview of Spain's Ministry of Social Rights, Consumer Affairs, and the 2030 Agenda. The Prosecutor's Office is all set to open an investigation into the rising star footballer's 18th birthday party.

The Association of People with Achondroplasia and Other Skeletal Dysplasias in Spain (ADEE) has openly lashed out at the 18-year-old, calling the employment of dwarf entertainers "unacceptable in the 21st century". Is 17-Year-Old Lamine Yamal Dating 30-Year-Old Fati Vazquez? Internet Abuzz With Speculations After Vacation Pics of Them at Same Location Go Viral; Here's What the Barcelona Star Had to Say.

Interestingly, an individual from Yamal's 18th birthday party, claiming to be a performer, told a local radio station that while performing, the artists were not disrespected by anyone.

Meanwhile, Barcelona FC have refrained from giving a statement on Yamal, with the issue being a private matter. But will assess their position after any concrete information is found.

