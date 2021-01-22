The ISL 2020-21 match has quite an interesting fixture later in the day. The Tilak Maidan in Goa will be hosting the fixture between SC East Bengal and Mumbai City FC. Both teams have suffered from quite a contrasting fortunes in the Indian Super League 2020-21. In this article, we shall bring to you the live streaming and online telecast details of the match, but before that let’s have a quick look at the preview of the match. Mumbai City FC is placed on number one of the ISL 2020-21 points table. The team would want to build on their winning momentum and stay on the number one position. SCEB vs MCFC Dream11 Team Prediction in ISL 2020–21: Tips To Pick Goalkeeper, Defenders, Midfielders and Forwards for SC East Bengal vs Mumbai City FC in Indian Super League 7 Football Match.

Winning eight games out of 11, the team has 26 points in their kitty. Whereas, SC East Bengal is on number 10 of the points table. Out of 12 games, the SC East Bengal has won only a couple of games and has lost four matches. All eyes will be on the likes of Scott Neville, Ville Matti Steinmann who have been on a scoring spree. Adam le Fondre had also scored twice in the tournament for the team and once again qualifies to be the player to watch out for. Now, let’s have a look at the live streaming details of the game below:

