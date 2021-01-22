Table-toppers Mumbai City FC will take on struggling SC East Bengal in their forthcoming fixture of Hero Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21. The encounter takes place at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco on Friday (January 22). The two sides had an entirely contrasting journey this season, making Mumbai City firm favourites to take the game. With eight wins in 11 games, the Islanders are leading the team standings with 26 points. On the other hand, East Bengal are reeling at the penultimate position with 12 points in as many games. Meanwhile, fans can scroll down to get the best tips to choose goal-keepers, mid-fielders, strikers and goal-keepers for MCFC vs SCEB match. Indian Super League 2020–21 Points Table Updated.

The Islanders are also in the driver's seat to earn qualification for the AFC Champions League 2022 and would like to extend their winning run. While Mumbai are enjoying a 10-match unbeaten streak, SC East Bengal have also not lost a match in their last seven outings. Notably, the earlier meeting between these two sides this season saw Robbie Fowler's men succumbing to a 0-3 loss. As the forthcoming game takes a countdown, let's look at the ideal fantasy team.

SC East Bengal vs Mumbai City FC, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeeper – We will pick Mumbai City FC custodian Amrinder Singh (MCFC) as the goalkeeper for this Dream11 fantasy XI.

SC East Bengal vs Mumbai City FC, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – Amey Ranawade (MCFC), Mourtada Fall (MCFC) and Scott Neville (SCEB) will be selected as the three defenders.

SC East Bengal vs Mumbai City FC, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders – Jacques Maghoma, Matti Steinmann, Rowllin Borges (MCFC), Bipin Singh (MCFC) and Hugo Boumous (MCFC) will be the five midfielders in the team.

SC East Bengal vs Mumbai City FC, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards – Bright Enobakhare (SCEB) and Adam le Fondre (MCFC) will be picked as the two forwards in the side.

SC East Bengal vs Mumbai City FC, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Amrinder Singh (MCFC), Amey Ranawade (MCFC), Mourtada Fall (MCFC), Scott Neville (SCEB), Jacques Maghoma, Matti Steinmann, Rowllin Borges (MCFC), Bipin Singh (MCFC), Hugo Boumous (MCFC), Bright Enobakhare (SCEB), Adam le Fondre (MCFC)

Hugo Boumous (MCFC) should be the captain of your fantasy team whereas Adam le Fondre (MCFC) can fill the vice-captain slot.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 22, 2021 03:15 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).