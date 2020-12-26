SC East Bengal will take on Chennaiyin FC in the latest round of Indian Super League 2020-21 fixtures. The clash will be played at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vaco on December 26, 2020 (Saturday). Dream11 fantasy gaming platform is quite popular among football fans who select their teams to win some cash. So, find out our tips and suggestions to pick the best players for your SCEB vs CFC ISL 2020-021 2020 Dream11 fantasy playing XI. SCEB vs CFC Dream11 Team Prediction in ISL 2020–21.

Both teams have had a difficult start to the season as they find themselves in the bottom half of the points table. Newcomers East Bengal are currently at the bottom of the team standings and are yet to register their first win in the competition. Meanwhile, Chennaiyin, after the win over Goa, put an end to their four-game winless run and will be looking to continue that. Ahead of the game, here are some players you must-have in your Dream11 Team.

Rafael Crivellaro

The Brazilian midfielder looks to be getting his form back and should be a must-have in your Dream11 Team. Rafael Crivellaro scored from a corner in the previous game and will be looking to keep their run going. He is also the chief creator for Chennaiyin and his form could decide the outcome of the match.

Jakub Sylvestr

The 31-year-old has struggled to find the back of the net on regular occasions this season but needs to be included in your team. It looks only a matter of time before Sylvestr finds his scoring boots and looking at the amount of chances Chennaiyin create, the Slovak footballer could be scoring loads of goals.

Jacques Maghoma

The Congolese professional is the only East Bengal player to find the back of the net this season and looks like their major threat in front of the goal so the 33-year-old should be picked in your Dream11 team for this game.

Anthony Pilkington

The Irish footballer will be crucial for the way East Bengal play tonight and must be in your Dream11 Fantasy Team. Anthony Pilkington has started to find his feet in the new league and Robbie Fowler will hope that his star man comes to his own in this game.

