SC East Bengal (SCEB) will square off against Chennaiyin FC (CFC) in Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 match no 39. The game will be held at Tilak Maidan, Vasco, Goa on December 26, 2020. SC East Bengal is at the bottom of the points table with just two points so far. The club is yet to register its first victory of the season and will hope for a turnaround after the Christmas break. On the other hand, Chennaiyin FC after registering a win in their first game lost their next four games and they are indeed in search for a victory. Meanwhile, you have arrived at the right page, if you are looking for SCEB vs CFC Dream11 team prediction in ISL 2020-21 along with tips to pick goalkeeper, defenders, midfielders and forwards and best playing XI. Indian Super League 2020–21 Points Table Updated.

Chennaiyin FC currently sits at the eighth positions from six games so far. The Marina Machans now enter the fixture on the back of a 2-1 win against FC Goa. SC East Bengal lost their previous game to Kerala Blasters. CFC defeated FC Goa by 2-1 in their previous where their captain Crivellaro scored the opening goal of that night.

SCEB vs CFC, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeeper –Vishal Kaith (CFC) must be your goalkeeper.

SCEB vs CFC, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – Enes Sipovic (CFC), Eli Sabia (CFC), Scott Neville (SCEB) and Daniel Fox (SCEB) must be your defenders.

SCEB vs CFC, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders – Lallianzuala Chhangte (CFC), Matti Steinmann (SCEB) and Anthony Pilkington (SCEB) must be your midfielders.

SCEB vs CFC, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards – Jakub Sylvestr (CFC), Jacques Maghoma (SCEB) and Rafael Crivellaro (CFC) must be your midfielders.

SCEB vs CFC, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Vishal Kaith (CFC), Enes Sipovic (CFC), Eli Sabia (CFC), Scott Neville (SCEB), Daniel Fox (SCEB), Lallianzuala Chhangte (CFC), Matti Steinmann (SCEB), Anthony Pilkington (SCEB), Jakub Sylvestr (CFC), Jacques Maghoma (SCEB), Rafael Crivellaro (CFC).

Rafael Crivellaro (CFC) should be made captain of SCEB vs CFC Dream11 team, while Jacques Maghoma (SCEB) can be elected as vice-captain of your fantasy playing XI.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 26, 2020 02:20 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).