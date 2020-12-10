SC East Bengal (SCEB) will take on Jamshedpur FC (JFC) in match 23 of the Indian Super League 2020-21. SCEB vs JFC match will be played at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco, Goa on December 9, 2020 (Thursday). Both teams are in the bottom half of the table and would be hoping to change that. Meanwhile, fans searching for tips to create SCEB vs JFC Dream11 Fantasy team can scroll down below. Indian Super League 2020–21 Points Table Updated.

East Bengal are at the bottom of the team standings and have lost all of their games in their first season of ISL. Robbie Fowler’s men will be hoping to record their first win of the season against a team, who seems to be finding its feet. Jamshedpur, after being winless in their opening three matches, defeated ATK Mohun Bagan in their last game and will be hoping to build on that.

SCEB vs JFC, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeeper – TP Rehenesh (JFC) must be your keeper for this clash.

SCEB vs JFC, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – Stephen Eze (JFC), Narayan Das (SCEB) and Scott Neville (SCEB) must be your defenders.

SCEB vs JFC, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders – Anthony Pilkington (SCEB), Jacques Maghoma (SCEB), Aitor Monroy (JFC), Jackichand Singh (JFC) and Alexandre Lima (JFC) must be your midfielders.

SCEB vs JFC, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards – Nerijus Valskis (JFC) and Jeje Lalpekhula (SCEB) must be your forwards.

SCEB vs JFC, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: TP Rehenesh (JFC), Stephen Eze (JFC), Narayan Das (SCEB), Scott Neville (SCEB), Anthony Pilkington (SCEB), Jacques Maghoma (SCEB), Aitor Monroy (JFC), Jackichand Singh (JFC), Alexandre Lima (JFC), Nerijus Valskis (JFC) and Jeje Lalpekhula (SCEB).

Nerijus Valskis (JFC) must be selected as the captain of your team for this clash while Jeje Lalpekhula (SCEB) can be named as the vice-captain of your SCEB vs JFC Dream11 Fantasy side.

