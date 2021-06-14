Scotland would aim at getting their Euro 2020 up and running when they take Czech Republic in their opening match of the campaign. The Group D fixture would be played at the Hampden Park in Scotland, at 6:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Scotland would be the happier of these two sides as they hold the advantage based on form. They are currently on a five-match winning run, their last victory coming against Luxembourg a week ago. Scotland would try and get the most number of points possible from this fixture, having drawn in a group where they have relatively tougher opponents in England and Croatia.Euro 2020 Day 4 Schedule: Today's Match With Kick-Off Time in IST, Upcoming Fixtures and Updated Points Table

Czech Republic, on the other hand, have been struggling with consistency. In their last five matches, they have won two matches, lost as many and drew one. In an international friendly against Italy on June 5, they were hammered 4-0. But Peter Schick and co bounced back from that defeat with a 3-1 win over Albania, three days later. A winning start can undoubtedly increase their confidence going ahead into the competition.

When is Scotland vs Czech Republic, UEFA EURO 2020 Match? Date, Time and Venue Details

Scotland vs Czech Republic Euro 2020 match would be played on June 14, Monday at the Hampden Park. The match is scheduled to begin at 6:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time)

Scotland vs Czech Republic, UEFA EURO 2020 Live Telecast and Television Channel Information in India

Sony Pictures Networks India is the official broadcaster of UEFA EURO 2020 in India. It will broadcast Scotland vs Czech Republic live match on Sony Ten 2 in English, Sony Ten 3 in Hindi, Sony Ten 4 in Tamil and Telugu, Sony Six in Bengali and Malayalam.

Scotland vs Czech Republic, UEFA EURO 2020 Live Streaming Online Information

The live online streaming of Scotland vs Czech Republic, UEFA EURO 2020 football match will be available on the SONY LIV app and website. JIO TV users can also catch the live-action of the game on its app.

