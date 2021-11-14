Spain and Sweden will face off against each other in the latest round of fixtures on European Qualifiers for FIFA World Cup 2022. The clash will be played at the La Cartuja Stadium in Seville on November 14, 2021 (late Sunday night). Both teams have their eyes on the automatic qualification spot and will be hoping to secure that. Meanwhile, fans searching for Spain vs Sweden, European Qualifiers live streaming can scroll down below. Pablo Sarabia Takes Spain to 1-0 Win Against Greece in FIFA World Cup 2022 European Qualifiers.

Heading into the final Group B game, Spain currently led the classification, courtesy of their narrow 1-0 win over Greece. Meanwhile, Sweden’s shock defeat to Georgia has seen them fall behind the La Roja in the standings and trail the leaders by a single point. As the table topper secures an automatic place in the 2022 FIFA World Cup, both sides will be aiming to achieve that objective. Cristiano Ronaldo Greeted by a Pitch Invader During Ireland vs Portugal, FIFA World Cup 2022 European Qualifiers, CR7’s Class Act Goes Viral (Watch Video).

When is Spain vs Sweden, FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers? (Know Date, Time and Venue)

Spain vs Sweden clash in FIFA World Cup 2022 European Qualifiers clash will be played at the La Cartuja Stadium in Seville on November 15, 2021 (Monday). The game has a scheduled time of 01:15 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast of Spain vs Sweden, FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers on TV?

Sony Pictures Network are the official broadcasters of FIFA World Cup 2022 European Qualifiers in India and will telecast the games live on its channels. Fans can tune into Sony Ten 2 SD/HD or Sony Six SD/HD channels to watch live telecast of Spain vs Sweden on TV.

How To Watch Live Streaming Online of Spain vs Sweden, FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers?

Sony Pictures Network’s official OTT platform Sony Liv will be streaming the game live for its fans in India. You can tune into the Sony Liv app or website to watch Spain vs Sweden, FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers live streaming

