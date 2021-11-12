Pablo Sarabia scores from a penalty at the 26th minute against Greece in the FIFA World Cup 2022 European Qualifiers. He took Spain to a 1-0 win.

🏁 ¡¡FINAL FINAL FINAAAAL EN ATENAAAAS!! La @SeFutbol se impone en tierras helenas con un gol de @Pablosarabia92 tras dominar el partido ante los griegos. 🔝 Con esta victoria, ¡España es PRIMERA de su grupo en el camino a #Catar2022! 🇬🇷 🆚 🇪🇸 | 0-1 | 90+5’ ¡¡#VamosEspaña!! pic.twitter.com/s2qgP69air — Selección Española de Fútbol (@SeFutbol) November 11, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)