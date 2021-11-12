Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal faced Ireland last night in the FIFA 2022 European Qualifiers. The match might have ended with a 0-0 draw and the game could not grab much headlines for obvious reasons. During the game, here's one instance where Cristiano Ronaldo displayed his humanitarian side once again. During the match, a young fan came running to the pitch and hugged Ronaldo. Instead of getting annoyed with the invader, CR7 hugged the young girl and gave her his shirt. The incident was not broadcast by the Irish broadcaster. Republic of Ireland vs Portugal FIFA World Cup 2022 European Qualifiers Ends With 0-0 Draw.

But then the pictures and the video of the incident was seen on social media. Bazunu, the player from Manchester City reportedly wanted Ronaldo's jersey but his shirt was bagged by the young fan. The little girl was then escorted by the officials. This is not the first time that Cristiano Ronaldo had displayed best of behaviour with the fans. During the 2018 FIFA World Cup, Ronaldo had gotten off the bus to pose with a young fan. Now, check out the video of the incident below.

Video:

Cristiano Ronaldo gives his shirt to a young emotional fan who invades the pitch at full-time 👏 💚 pic.twitter.com/mvLorZttPP — Football Daily (@footballdaily) November 11, 2021

Talking about the match, the two teams were at par with each other when it comes to possession. Portugal took 12 shots and out of which three of them ended up being on target. Ireland also took 12 shots and out of which a couple of them ended up being on target.

