Torino will host rivals Juventus in the latest round of Serie A 2020-21 fixtures. The clash will be played at the Olimpico di Torino Stadium in Turin on April 3, 2021 (Saturday). Both teams have had contrasting seasons and find themselves on opposite ends of the points table. Meanwhile, fans searching for Torino vs Juventus live streaming can scroll down below for more details. Paulo Dybala, Weston McKennie and Arthur Fined by Juventus for Violating COVID-19 Restrictions by Attending Party, Suspended for Serie A Match Against Torino.

Both sides are heading into the fixture after defeats in their previous games and will be aiming to get back to winning ways to achieve their objective. Juventus are looking to keep themselves alive in the title race as they find themselves 10 points behind leaders Inter Milan while Torino are hopeful of steering themselves away from the relegation zone and a win against their city rivals will further boost their confidence.

When is Torino vs Juventus, Serie A 2020-21 Football Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

Torino vs Juventus match in Serie A 2020-21 will be played at the Olimpico di Torino Stadium in Turin on April 3, 2021 (Saturday). The Turin derby it is scheduled to begin at 09:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of Torino vs Juventus, Serie A 2020-21 Football Match?

Fans in India can catch the live telecast of the Torino vs Juventus match on Sony Sports channels. Sony Sports Network is the official broadcasters of Serie A 2020-21in India. So fans can tune into Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2HD channels to catch the live-action of clash.

How to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Torino vs Juventus, Serie A 2020-21 Football Match?

Those fans unable to watch the game live on television can follow the game online. SonyLiv, the official streaming partner of Sony Sports Network, will be live streaming the Torino vs Juventus match. So fans can tune into SonyLiv App or website to catch the live action of Serie A 2020-21 matches.

