EPL Free Live Streaming Online in India: Manchester United, one of world football’s biggest name return to competitive football after a three months hiatus with a pulsating game against former manager Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham Hotspur. With 45 points from 29 games, the Red Devils trail fourth-placed Chelsea by 3 points in the crucial Champions League places. They were on an eleven game unbeaten run before the enforced break, and Ols Gunnar Solskjaer will be hoping the bright form continues. It is a different story for Jose Mourinho though with injuries and poor form marring his squad and impacting results. They need a win desperately to move north from their current 8th place. TOT vs MUN Dream11 Prediction in Premier League 2019–20: Tips to Pick Best Team for Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United Football Match.

Jose Mourinho has his star players fit and raring to go with Harry Kane, Son Heung-Min and Steven Bergwijn all back in the matchday squad. England captain Harry Kane has not played a game since January but will slot in as the lone striker with Lucas Moura and Son Heung-Min as the wide men. Harry Winks will play at the base, and the energetic Moussa Dembele and Tanguy Ndombele should push up and join the attack. With Toby Alderweireld and Jan Vertonghen playing in the defensive unit, there is a sense of calmness in the Spurs backline.

Manchester United have Paul Pogba and Marcus Rashford back after long term injuries, but it will be the latter that gets into the starting eleven. With Nemanja Matic and Fred in fine form since January, Paul Pogba will likely be an impact substitute. Bruno Fernandes is a man that has rejuvenated a club in distress with the Portuguese playmaker creating a host of chances. His link-up play with striker Anthony Martial could determine how the Red Devils perform. Dele Alli Set to Miss Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United EPL Clash Following Suspension Over Coronavirus Post.

When is Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United, Premier League 2019/20 Season Football Match? Know Fixture Date, Time and Venue Details

Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United clash in Premier League 2019-20 will be played at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on June 20, 2020 (Saturday). The match will start at 12:45 am IST.

Where to Watch the Live Telecast of Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United, Premier League 2019/20 Season Football Match? TV Channels in India

Star Sports are the official broadcasters of the Premier League in India. So fans can tune in Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 2, Star Sports Select 1 HD and Star Sports Select 2 HD channels to catch the live action of Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United.

How to Watch the Free Live Streaming Online of Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United, Premier League 2019/20 Season Football Match? TV Channels in India

As Star Sports have the rights to telecast the Premier League in India, Disney+ Hotstar, the official streaming partner will be showing the match online. Fans can get the live streaming of Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United encounter on Disney+ Hotstar website and app. Manchester United will play on the counter with a bunch of creative players in their ranks. The game will feature goals and could end in a high scoring draw.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 19, 2020 03:57 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).