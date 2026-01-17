Stocks to Buy or Sell Today, January 21, 2026: Persistent Systems and DCM Shriram Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Wednesday

Serie A 2025–26 Free Live Streaming and TV Telecast Details: League leaders Inter Milan travel to Udine on 17 January to face Udinese in a critical Serie A 2025-26 fixture. Under the management of Cristian Chivu, the Nerazzurri are looking to maintain their three-point cushion at the top of the table following a hard-fought 1–0 victory over Lecce mid-week. Udinese, currently positioned in 10th place, enter the contest as "giant-killers" looking to bounce back from a 2–2 draw against Pisa and disrupt Inter's five-game away winning streak.

Inter Milan have dominated this fixture in recent years, winning seven of their last ten meetings in Udine. The Nerazzurri currently boast the best attack in Italy with 43 goals and a defensive record that includes a league-high ten clean sheets. However, Udinese’s reputation for home upsets remains a factor; the last time these two sides met at the Bluenergy Stadium in late 2024, Inter only narrowly escaped with a 3–2 victory.

Udinese vs Inter Milan Kick-Off Time and Venue

The match is scheduled to take place on Saturday, January 17.

Venue: Bluenergy Stadium in Udine

Time: 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time)

How to Watch Udinese vs Inter Milan Live Streaming and Telecast in India

Indian viewers can follow the Serie A action through the following options:

Live Streaming: Fans in India will not be able to watch Serie A 2025-26 live streaming in the absence of a dedicated live streaming partner. However, the match might be available to stream on the GXR World website and app.

Telecast: Unfortunately, fans in India will not be able to watch Udinese vs Inter live on television due to the absence of an official television broadcast partner. Fans, however, can follow both teams' social media handles.

Udinese vs Inter Milan Team News and Key Players

Inter Milan are expected to field a strong side led by captain Lautaro Martinez, who has a prolific record against Udinese with six goals in five previous meetings. Forward Francesco Pio Esposito is also in high spirits after scoring the match-winner against Lecce on Wednesday. However, with a massive Champions League clash against Arsenal looming in three days, Coach Chivu may rotate certain positions, potentially giving starts to Piotr Zielinski or Davide Frattesi.

Udinese, managed by Kosta Runjaic, will rely on the physical presence of Keinan Davis up front. The "Zebrette" have proven resilient at home this season but will be without key defensive reinforcements due to minor fitness concerns. Their tactical setup is expected to be a disciplined 3-5-2 designed to stifle Inter’s creative midfield trio of Barella, Calhanoglu, and Zielinski.

