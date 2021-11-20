Under fire Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer takes his team to Vicarage Road to face Watford in what could be a season-defining game for the Red Devils. The Norwegian manager has been able to survive on the job despite some terrible results off late but another defeat now and the board will be forced to sack him. Languishing at 6th in the points table and with a probability of losing the Champions League spots, United are not having the best of seasons. The kind of squad they possess should turn them into title contenders but they have looked anything but it. Opponents Watford have lost four out of their last five matches and present the ideal opportunity for the visitors to put in a good performance. Watford versus Manchester United will be telecasted on Star Sports network and streamed on Hotstar from 8:30 PM. Cristiano Ronaldo Rolls Up His Sleeves for Watford vs Manchester United, EPL 2021-22 Match (See Pic)

Ozan Tufan suffered an injury during the international break and is likely to miss the Manchester United clash. Other fitness issues plaguing the Watford side involve Ken Sema, Christian Kabasele, Kwadwo Baah, Peter Etebo and Francisco Sierralta. Joshua King and Joao Pedro in attack certainly have goals in them and could feast on United’s shaky defence. Tom Cleverly and Moussa Sissoko in midfield are workhorses and need to be at their best to stop their more fancied opponents.

Paul Pogba and Raphael Varane are long-term absentees for Manchester United but there are question marks over the fitness of Scott McTominay and Luke Shaw as well. Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to lead the attack for the visitors with Bruno Fernandes behind him. There may be no start for Jadon Sancho again with Mason Greenwood preferred on the wings.

When is Watford vs Manchester United, Premier League 2021-22 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

The Watford vs Manchester United Premier League 2021-22 match will be played at the Vicarage Road in Watford. The game will be held on November 20, 2021 (Saturday) and is scheduled to begin at 8:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Watford vs Manchester United, Premier League 2021-22 Football Match?

Fans in India can watch the Watford vs Manchester United match live on Star Sports channels since Star Network is the official broadcaster for the Premier League 2020-21 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports Select SD/HD and Star Sports Select 1 HD channels to live telecast the clash.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Watford vs Manchester United, Premier League 2021-22 Football Match?

The game will also be available online for live streaming. As Star Network is the official broadcaster for Premier League in India, fans can watch the live streaming of the Watford vs Manchester United match on Disney+Hotstar.

Watford are struggling at the moment and Manchester United should beat them comfortably to secure all three points.

