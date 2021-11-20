After a disappointing outing at Portugal, Cristiano Ronaldo has now shifted his focus to Manchester United as they will play their key encounters in the upcoming days. The five-time Ballon d'Or Award winner has rolled up his sleeves for Manchester United. The EPL 2021-22 has some tough matches on the card in the coming weeks. Tonight on Saturday the Red Devils will face Watford and then Chelsea on November 28, 2021, and then Arsenal on December 3, 2021. Needless to say with such fixtures on the cards, Cristiano Ronaldo's focus will be on Manchester United. Cristiano Ronaldo Asks Serbian Players to Take It Easy After Portugal Fail To Make Way into the FIFA World Cup 2022.

The Portugal star has shared a picture on social media. Ronaldo also shared a picture of himself with the Red Devils jersey. "Time to role up the sleeves once again and just get the job done! Let’s chase what we are trying to achieve this season," read the caption of the snap. He also used a flexed muscle emoji along with the photo of Cristiano Ronaldo. Check out the photo posted by CR7 below.

Picture:

Manchester United played their last match against Manchester City and lost the encounter by 0-2. Ever since there has been a constant buzz about the removal of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. As of now, the Red Devils are currently placed on number six of the EPL 2021-22 points table. The team has played 11 games out of which they have won five games and lost four and a couple of them ended with a draw.

