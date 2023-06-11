Pep Guardiola added to his stature as one of the best managers in football history with a 35th title after Manchester City beat Inter Milan to win the UEFA Champions League 2022-23 trophy for the first time. The game was a thrilling one but Manchester City eventually prevailed to lift the title that Guardiola has yearned to have his hands on, for a long time now. The English Premier League giants edged past their Serie A counterparts by just a solitary goal, scored by Rodri after a goalless first half. This is also the first time the legendary Spanish manager is experiencing winning the biggest title in European club football since getting his hands on the same when he was at Barcelona. Prior to his successful stint at Manchester City, Guardiola had glittering trophy-laden careers when he managed Barcelona and then Bayern Munich. Here's a look at all the 35 titles he has won so far after Manchester City's UCL win. Manchester City 1–0 Inter Milan, UEFA Champions League 2022–23 Final: Rodri's Strike Helps Cityzens Clinch Maiden UCL Title and Historic Treble.

Pep Guardiola's List of Titles

Pep Guardiola titles as manager Barcelona La Liga: 🏆🏆🏆 Copa del Rey: 🏆 🏆 Supercopa de España: 🏆🏆🏆 UEFA Champions League: 🏆🏆 UEFA Super Cup: 🏆🏆 FIFA Club World Cup: 🏆🏆 Bayern Munich Bundesliga: 🏆🏆 🏆 DFB-Pokal: 🏆🏆 UEFA Super Cup: 🏆 FIFA Club World Cup: 🏆… pic.twitter.com/VXpTYQT85C — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) June 10, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)