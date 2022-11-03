Manchester United are set to lock horns with Real Sociedad in the UEFA Europa League 2022-23. The Red Devils had a shaky start to the campaign when they were beaten by the La Liga side at home. Erik ten Hag’s men have, since then, had a resurgence as they have been able to string some good results together. United are currently placed second in the group and they need to win by atleast two goals to secure a place in the last 16 of the Europa League. If United remain second, then they would have to take on one of the sides knocked out from the Champions League in the knockouts. Manchester City 3–1 Sevilla, UEFA Champions League 2022–23: Julian Alvarez Shines As Manchester City Ends Group Stage Campaign With Solid Win at Home (Watch Goal Video Highlights)

Real Sociedad have been dominant in Europe this season, having a 100% record so far. They need to avoid defeat to go through the last 16. But Manchester United would be upbeat about their chances in this clash, with their recent result being a 3-0 win over Sheriff Tiraspol. Let us take a look at the live streaming and live telecast details of the match.

When is Real Sociedad vs Manchester United, UEFA Europa League 2022-23 Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

The Real Sociedad vs Manchester United, UEFA Europa League 2022-23 match will be played at the Reale Arena in Basque. The game will be held on November 3, 2022 (Thursday) and the match is scheduled to begin at 11:15 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Real Sociedad vs Manchester United, UEFA Europa League 2022-23 Match?

Fans in India can watch the Real Sociedad vs Manchester United, UEFA Europa League 2022-23 match live on Sony Sports Network channels since it is the official broadcaster for the UEL 2022-23 in India. Fans can tune into Sony Ten SD/HD channels to catch live telecast of the clash.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Real Sociedad vs Manchester United, UEFA Europa League 2022-23 Match?

The game will also be available online for live streaming as well. As Sony Sports is the official broadcaster for the UEFA Europa League in India, fans can watch the live streaming of the Real Sociedad vs Manchester United match on SonyLIV and JioTV apps.

