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Sports Football Will Lamine Yamal Play Tonight in Getafe vs Barcelona La Liga 2025–26 Match? La Liga leaders Barcelona travel to the Coliseum Stadium on 25 April 2026, aiming to extend their nine-point lead at the La Liga 2025-26 summit. However, fans are eager to know if young Spanish international Lamine Yamal will feature for Catalans.

La Liga leaders Barcelona travel to the Coliseum Stadium on 25 April 2026, aiming to extend their nine-point lead at the La Liga 2025-26 summit. Sixth-placed Getafe remain formidable at home and enter the fixture following a disciplined 1-0 victory over Real Sociedad. While Barcelona dominates recent head-to-head records, Getafe’s defensive resilience will test a depleted Blaugrana attack. However, fans are eager to know if young Spanish international Lamine Yamal will feature for Catalans. UEFA Bans Benfica’s Gianluca Prestianni for Six Games Due to ‘Use of Homophobic Language’ in UCL 2025–26 Match Against Real Madrid.

Will Lamine Yamal Play Tonight in Getafe vs Barcelona La Liga 2025–26 Match?

Unfortunately, Lamine Yamal will not take the field at Coliseum Stadium against Getafe, following the Barcelona star being ruled out for the remainder of the domestic season. The 18-year-old sustained a significant hamstring injury during Barcelona’s 1-0 victory over Celta Vigo on Wednesday night, a match in which he scored the winning goal from the penalty spot.

The injury serves as a major blow to manager Hansi Flick, as the Catalan giants enter the final six games of the campaign with a nine-point lead at the top of La Liga. Medical tests confirmed on Thursday that Yamal suffered a strain to the biceps femoris muscle in his left leg. Barcelona Star Lamine Yamal to Miss Rest of Season; Targets FIFA World Cup 2026 Return.

The injury occurred in the final moments of the midweek fixture, shortly after the teenager had secured the three points for his side. While the club has confirmed he will miss the rest of the La Liga season, he is expected to recover in time for Spain’s World Cup campaign, which begins in June.

Lamine Yamal has been arguably the standout performer in European football this term, recording 24 goals and 18 assists across all competitions. His absence leaves a substantial void in a Barcelona attack.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 25, 2026 04:02 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).