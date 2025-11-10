Lionel Messi surprised fans as he made a sudden visit to Camp Nou, the home ground of his former club Barcelona. Lionel Messi has been synonymous with Barcelona for over a decade before his stay at Camp Nou had ended in an abrupt manner in the year 2021. The Argentina National Football Team star, who currently plays for Inter Miami in the MLS (Major League Soccer) paid a visit to the iconic Camp Nou and shared some pictures and a video of his trip to the venue. The 38-year-old penned an emotional note, "Last night I returned to a place I miss with my soul. A place where I was immensely happy, where you guys made me feel a thousand times the happiest person in the world. I hope one day I can come back, and not just to say goodbye as a player, as I never got to." MLS Cup 2025: Lionel Messi’s Brace Helps Inter Miami Qualify for Maiden Eastern Conference Semi-Finals With 4–0 Victory Over Nashville SC (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

Lionel Messi Visits Camp Nou

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Leo Messi (@leomessi)

