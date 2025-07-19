Inter Miami will take on the New York Red Bulls in the Major League Soccer (MLS) 2025 match on Sunday, July 20. Lionel Messi's Inter Miami match will be hosted at the Red Bull Arena in New York. The NY Red Bulls vs. Inter Miami MLS 2025 match will begin at 5:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Lionel Messi's side will look to return to winning ways. Miami was thrashed 3-0 by Cincinnati, which also ended their three-game winning streak after they participated in the FIFA Club World Cup 2025. NY Red Bulls vs Inter Miami, MLS 2025 Live Streaming Online in India: How to Watch Football Match Live Telecast on TV & Score Updates in IST?

Inter Miami have plenty of injuries to address. Noah Allen, Drake Callender, Ian Fray, and Baltasar Rodriguez are all missing in action. Luis Suarez is the key playmaker for the team in the final third alongside Lionel Messi, who has taken up the attack in several positions. The team led by eight-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi needs to get things right and maintain their winning pace to target a better position in the points table.

Will Lionel Messi Play in NY Red Bulls vs Inter Miami MLS 2025 Match?

Lionel Messi is expected to play during the NY Red Bulls vs Inter Miami MLS 2025 match on Sunday. The Argentine legend is in red-hot form this season. In 17 matches, the ace footballer has scored 16 goals and has six assists to his name. Messi also travelled with the squad for their upcoming away fixture. Lionel Messi’s Multi-Goal Streak Ends in Inter Miami’s 0–3 Loss to FC Cincinnati in MLS 2025.

Lionel Messi Spotted During Inter Miami's Practice Session

Final preparations for New York🏃😤 pic.twitter.com/2HmXffFDUJ — Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) July 18, 2025

Head coach Javier Mascherano must be looking to have Lionel Messi in the starting line-up. The Argentine playmaker is in superb form, as he always stays in. Lionel Messi is expected to be in the starting XI, in a 4-4-2 formation, leading the attack with ace striker Luis Suarez by his side.

