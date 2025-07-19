NY Red Bulls vs Inter Miami, MLS 2025 Live Streaming and TV Telecast Details: Inter Miami will be looking to return to winning ways when they take on NY Red Bulls in an away tie this evening. Miami were beaten 3-0 by Cincinnati, which ended their three-game winning streak post their participation in the FIFA Club World Cup. The club are fifth in the Eastern Conference of the Major League Soccer and another good round of results should see them move further north. NY Red Bulls are 8th and have managed 33 points from 23 games so far. They have just one win in multiple games and not in the best of form. NY Red Bulls versus Inter Miami will start at 5:00 AM IST. Lionel Messi’s Multi-Goal Streak Ends in Inter Miami’s 0–3 Loss to FC Cincinnati in MLS 2025.

Cameron Harper, Lewis Morgan, Serge Ngoma will miss out for Red Bulls due to fitness issues. Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, the former Bayern Munich striker, will be leading the attack for the home side. Emil Forsberg is another player with plenty of experience under his belt and his presence in midfield will help the team exert dominance.

Inter Miami have plenty of injury woes with Noah Allen, Drake Callender, Ian Fray, and Baltasar Rodriguez all missing in action. Luis Suarez has been a key playmaker for the team in the final third, creating plenty of chances in the final third. Lionel Messi is a floater in attack and can take up several positions to help the team score goals. Rodrigo De Paul To Join Argentina Captain Lionel Messi at Inter Miami: Report.

NY Red Bulls vs Inter Miami SC MLS 2025 Match Details

Match NY Red Bulls vs Inter Miami Date Sunday, July 20 Time 5:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) Venue Red Bull Arena, New York Live Streaming, Telecast Details Apple TV (Live Streaming)

When is NY Red Bulls vs Inter Miami, MLS 2025 Football Match? Know Date, Time and Venue?

Inter Miami will lock horns with New York Red Bulls in the MLS 2025 (Major League Soccer) on Sunday, July 20. The NY Red Bulls vs Inter Miami match is set to be played at the Red Bull Arena in New York and it starts at 5:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of NY Red Bulls vs Inter Miami, MLS 2025 Football Match?

Unfortunately, there is no official broadcast available for the MLS 2025 match in India. As a result, the fans will not be able to watch the NY Red Bulls vs Inter Miami match live telecast in India. For the NY Red Bulls vs Inter Miami match in MLS 2025, online viewing options are listed below.

How to Watch Live Streaming of NY Red Bulls vs Inter Miami, MLS 2025 Football Match?

Although the NY Red Bulls vs Inter Miami MLS 2025 live telecast is not available, fans do have an online viewing option. Fans in India can watch the NY Red Bulls vs Inter Miami live streaming online on Apple TV, but would need to have an MLS season pass. Inter Miami look the better of the two sides and should secure a win here.

