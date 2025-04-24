Inter Miami will return to the CONCACAF Champions Cup 2025 as they will take on Vancouver Whitecaps in the semifinal of the competition. They have secured a comeback victory against LAFC in the last match after losing 1-0 in the first leg. Lionel Messi was back to his best where he scored a brace, followed by a goal from Fedrercio Redondo which helped them narrowly edge past LAFC in aggregate. Inter Miami march towards their opening silverware as they enter the semifinals. They have been in good form in the MLS as well as they have held on to their third position in the Eastern Conference League table. Inter Miami Standings: Check Lionel Messi-Led Team's Position on MLS 2025 Eastern Conference Points Table.

Inter Miami will enter Thursday's meeting after securing a win on the road over the Columbus Crew this past Saturday in the team's most recent match. Like everytime, Inter Miami kicked off its campaign defeating fellow MLS team Sporting Kansas City in Round One with a 4-1 aggregate scoreline, followed by a 4-0 win on aggregate over Jamaican side Cavalier FC in the Round of 16. Inter Miami will hope Lionel Messi will help them secure victory in the semifinal against the Vancouver Whitecaps.

Will Lionel Messi Play in the Vancouver Whitecaps vs Inter Miami CONCACAF Champions Cup 2025 Semi-Final Match?

Lionel Messi is expected to play in the CONCACAF Champions Cup semifinal match between Inter Miami and the Vancouver Whitecaps on Friday. While he has recently played 90 minutes in five consecutive matches, a demanding workload, he is considered in good shape and ready for the game. Messi's presence is a significant boost for Inter Miami, who are aiming to reach the final and qualify for future FIFA Club World Cups. Columbus Crew 0–1 Inter Miami, MLS 2025: Benjamin Cremaschi on Target As Lionel Messi and Co Continue Undefeated Run (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

“Lionel Messi is a special player for this sport. What he has been contributing to this sport, the way he has played and delighted people over the past 20 years is, of course, special. That will be silly of me to say something else,” Whitecaps head coach Jesper Sørensen said in Wednesday night’s matchday-1 press conference.

