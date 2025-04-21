Inter Miami occupy the third spot on the MLS 2025 Eastern Conference standings, with their latest victory coming against Columbus Crew on April 21. Lionel Messi and his team have been in good form in MLS 2025 and have 18 points in their kitty, one less than second-placed Cincinnati FC and leaders Charlotte Flair. The Herons are the only team remaining in MLS 2025 to remain unbeaten after featuring in eight matches. Meanwhile, you can check the Inter Miami Standings in the MLS 2025 Eastern Conference points table below. MLS 2025: Benjamin Cremaschi Lifts Inter Miami to 1–0 Win Over Columbus Crew Before Record 60,614 Fans in Cleveland.

Last season, Lionel Messi and his team set an MLS record, scoring 74 points. With that, they had broken the previous record set by the New England Revolution, who had 73 points to their name. Out of 34 matches, Inter Miami had won 22, drawn eight and lost just four. Lionel Messi and co would like to go the distance this time around. On Which Channel MLS 2025 Will Be Telecast Live? How To Watch Major League Soccer Live Streaming Online?

Inter Miami MLS 2025 Eastern Conference Standings

Position Played Won Lost Draw GF GA GD Pts 3 8 5 0 3 13 6 7 18

Each team in a regular season of the MLS features in 34 matches, out of which 17 are at home and 17 away. Each club will have six matches against different cross-conference opposition. The teams which finish in top seven in the standings in each conference qualify for the Round One Best-of-3 Series, while the sides finishing eighth and ninth make it to the Audi MLS Cup playoffs. This is a single elimination competition and the winners of the matches make it to the Round One Best-of-3 Series.

