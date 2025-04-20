Inter Miami outclassed Columbus Crew 1-0 in the MLS (Major League Soccer) 2025 on Sunday, April 20. The Herons came out on top courtesy of a fascinating header from Benjamin Cremaschi, assisted by Marcelo Weigandt. Benjamin Cremaschi's diving header came in the 30th minute of the match and eventually, it was enough to separate the two teams at the Huntington Bank Field in Ohio. It was also Benjamin Cremaschi's first goal of the year and Inter Miami would be glad it resulted in an away win. With this win, Inter Miami remained the only unbeaten team in MLS 2025. While Inter Miami remained unbeaten in MLS 2025, it was Columbus Crew's first loss this season. Lionel Messi and MS Dhoni Do Football Toe Bounce Trick in 'Ultimate Collab' for This Promotional Video.

Inter Miami vs Columbus Crew Result

Miami jump Columbus to go top of the East, becoming the last unbeaten team in MLS this season. pic.twitter.com/VkN8bpeoSY — Major League Soccer (@MLS) April 19, 2025

Watch Benjamin Cremaschi's Diving Header Here:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)