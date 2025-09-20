Lionel Messi's Inter Miami will take on DC United in the Major League Soccer (MLS) 2025 season. The Inter Miami vs DC United MLS 2025 match will be played at the Chase Stadium. The MLS 2025 match between Inter Miami and DC United is scheduled to begin at 5:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). In this article, fans can find out whether Lionel Messi will feature in Inter Miami's playing XI against DC United or not. Lionel Messi Transfer News: Argentina Star Reportedly Close to Signing Multi-Year Contract Extension With Inter Miami.

Inter Miami will look to continue their winning run when they face DC United at home. The Herons are coming after winning their league game against the Seattle Sounders. Lionel Messi and Co. are in sixth position on the Eastern Conference MLS points table. DC United, on the other hand, will have a big challenge, as they have been in poor form this MLS season, but their last few fixtures have been decent enough. MLS 2025: Lionel Messi, Jordi Alba, Ian Fray Score As Inter Miami Claim Dominant 3–1 Home Win Over Seattle Sounders.

Will Lionel Messi Play in Inter Miami vs DC United MLS 2025 Match?

Yes, Lionel Messi will play in the Inter Miami vs DC United match in MLS 2025. Argentine legend Lionel Messi found himself back on the scoring sheet when Inter Miami met Seattle Sounders. The Legendary footballer scored a goal for the Herons in their 3-1 win. In 21 MLS appearances this season, the Inter Miami forward has found the net 20 times and has 12 assists to his name.

