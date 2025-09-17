Mumbai, September 17: Inter Miami CF returned to winning ways with a dominant 3-1 home win over Seattle Sounders FC. Stellar performances from captain and Royal Caribbean Icon of the Match, Lionel Messi, and defender Jordi Alba - who scored a goal and dished out an assist each - and a goal from Academy product Ian Fray led Inter Miami to victory on the evening at Chase Stadium. Inter Miami got off to a quick start with Alba finding the opener early in the 12th minute. MLS 2025: Charlotte FC Seal Playoff Berth With 3–0 Win Over Inter Miami After Lionel Messi Misses Penalty.

Bright recovered possession close to the halfway line to kickstart a counter. Messi subsequently picked up the ball and cleared his path before finding Alba on the left side, where the Spanish defender took a touch before finding the back of the net with a left-footed finish.

The goal took Alba’s tally to three this regular season, while the assist was the 11th for Messi this league campaign, Inter Miami reports. Fray had a good chance to extend Inter Miami’s lead shortly after in the 16th minute, but his shot from the right end of the box following a precise pass from Messi was met by a save from Seattle’s goalkeeper.

Messi nearly struck in the 28th minute, bringing down a sublime ball from Busquets inside the box and hitting the left post with an outside of the foot finish. Fray then had another dangerous attempt in the 33rd minute, with a powerful header at the near post that was stopped by Seattle’s keeper. Kuldeep Yadav Meets Inter Miami Footballer Marc Astur, Latter Visits Dubai Stadium Wearing Indian Cricketer's Jersey During IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Match (See Pics).

Messi ultimately was able to double the lead for Inter Miami in the 41st minute. Bright once again kickstarted the play, winning possession and finding Alba on the left wing. The left-back then fed a precise ball towards the center of the box, where Messi slid to send the ball to the back of the net.

The goal was the 20th for Messi in 21 regular season appearances, while the assist was Alba’s ninth this regular season. It was an overall dominant performance for Inter Miami throughout the initial 45 minutes, with six shots on target to two for Seattle, while also controlling the ball with 53% of the possession.

Inter Miami opened the second half further extending its lead through Fray in the 52nd minute. The Academy product headed home a delivery into the box from De Paul on a corner kick to bag his first goal of the campaign. The assist, on the other hand, was De Paul’s fourth this regular season. Inter Miami Forward Luis Suarez Handed Six-Game Ban for Spitting on Seattle Sounders Staff Member in Leagues Cup 2025 Final.

Seattle shortened the deficit in the 69th minute, with Obed Vargas scoring for the visitors. Inter Miami later on made a substitution in the 81st minute, with Silvetti coming on to replace Allende to make his debut for the Club. The 3-1 scoreline would subsequently remain unchanged through the final whistle for Inter Miami to claim all three points at home.

