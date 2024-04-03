Inter Miami, after a flying start to the 2024 season now stand second in the Eastern Conference. They won two and lost two in the last six league matches. Lionel Messi was absent for four of those games, where the Miami side lost two and won one match. Messi has been injured since coming off the pitch after 50 minutes in inter Miami’s Champions Cup round-of-16 clinching win over Nashville SC, on March 13. This raises the question of whether Lionel Messi will play against Monterrey in the CONCACAF Champions Cup 2024 Quarterfinal. Lionel Messi Key in Decision To Remain Argentina Boss, Says Manager Lionel Scaloni.

Inter Miami side is stacked with superstars, especially after the arrival of Messi. But the side lacked consistency and quality without the Argentine magician on the field. This highlights the importance of Lionel Messi for his side. While league match draws and losses can be compensated over the season period, the same can’t be said about the CONCACAF Champions Cup 2024. A two-legged quarterfinal fixture at the Chase Stadium is one of the most important fixtures in Inter Miami’s schedule. Check out Lionel Messi’s chances of featuring in the match.

Will Lionel Messi Play Tonight in the Inter Miami vs Monterrey CONCACAF Champions Cup 2024 Quarterfinal Match?

Inter Miami certainly looks like a changed side when Lionel Messi takes the field. Inter Miami won their first trophy with Lionel Messi leading the team in the 2023 League Cup. During that season Tata Martino tactically used Messi only for the Cup matches, allowing him to take ample rest and prepare for the matches. In the 2024 season also, since Messi’s injury, the Coach hinted at a similar approach to keep the 36-year-old playmaker fresh in a ‘clumsy and packed MLS Schedule’. Messi the Dog at Oscars 2024: Anatomy of a Fall's Breakout Canine Star Seen 'Practising' Lines With Host Jimmy Kimmel Ahead of 96th Academy Awards (View Pics).

As for the match against the strong Monterrey side, Tata Martino is yet to open his cards. He hasn’t confirmed whether Messi will play the home fixture of the CONCACAF Champions Cup 2024 quarterfinal match. But looking at the importance and difficulty of the fixture, fans can expect Lionel Messi to play against Monterrey.

