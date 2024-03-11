Contrary to reports that Anatomy of a Fall's breakout star is not attending the Oscars 2024, host Jimmy Kimmel posted a video of him practising lines for the event with everyone's favourite border collie. As always, the mutt had a serious look on his face! Starry airs indeed! Anatomy of a Fall Movie Review: Sandra Huller and Milo Machado Graner's Terrific Performances Win The Court in This Extremely Captivating Legal Drama.

Check Out the Pics Below:

#Oscars host Jimmy Kimmel running through some notes with snubbed best actor Messi 🐶 pic.twitter.com/2hTOwGGfHx — Digital Spy (@digitalspy) March 10, 2024

