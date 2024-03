Lionel Scaloni that talks with senior players, including Lionel Messi, had rekindled his enthusiasm to remain manager of Argentina's national team after a year that he described as "difficult". In November, Scaloni revealed he was considering leaving his job following the Albiceleste's 1-0 victory over Brazil in their FIFA World Cup qualifier at Rio de Janeiro's Maracana stadium. But speaking ahead of Argentina's friendly against El Salvador in Philadelphia on Friday, the 45-year-old dispelled any doubts about his future. Arsenal Winger Bukayo Saka Withdraws From England Squad Due to Injury.

"I spoke with Leo [Messi] and other players. With him because he is the captain, because of what he represents. I also spoke with other players, with Angel Di Maria, with Lautaro [Martinez], [Nicolas] Otamendi, Rodrigo De Paul. They are people I trust a lot, who I love a lot. They have been with us from day one. I needed to speak with them and share my thoughts." Scaloni told a news conference.

Scaloni, who had suggested in November that he lacked the energy to continue, insisted he had never seriously thought about quitting. But he said he had felt unexpected pressure after leading Argentina to glory at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, ending the South American country's 36-year wait for football's ultimate prize.

"It was a moment of reflection after a difficult year," he explained. "It's crazy to say that it was a difficult year after having won a World Cup, but it was a difficult year. We met with those who we thought we had to talk to, we discussed our concerns and the most important thing is to know that we were all strong to continue. You never know what the future holds but for now I'm continuing and that's it."

Argentina's clash with El Salvador will be followed by another friendly against Costa Rica in Los Angeles next Tuesday. The Albiceleste will be without captain Messi for the matches after the 36-year-old suffered a hamstring injury while playing for Inter Miami.

