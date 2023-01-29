Lionel Messi's Paris-Saint Germain suffered a narrow loss against Stade Rennais when they last featured in the Ligue 1 2022-23. Following that, PSG played a friendly against Cristiano Ronaldo led Riyadh All-Star XI. Despite Juan Bernat's red card, Christophe Galtier's side managed to get a 5-4 win. Messi once again showed his brilliant form and scored the opening goal of the match. He also created numerous opportunities for the PSG team. Overall, he played 62 minutes in the match. The Argentine forward was then rested in PSG's 7-0 against US Pays de Cassel in Coupe de France. PSG will now face Stade de Reims in their next match at the Ligue 1 on Monday, January 30 at 1:15 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Today, in this article, we will take a look if the Argentine magician will be able to feature in the important Ligue 1 fixture against Stade de Reims. 'Messi, Messi' Spectators Taunt Cristiano Ronaldo After Al-Nassr’s Defeat to Al-Ittihad in Saudi Super Cup (Watch Video).

After losing 2 out of their last 3 Ligue 1 matches, PSG are suddenly feeling the pressure. They are currently at the top of the Ligue 1 table with 47 points from 19 matches. A win against Stade de Reims will help them to create a five-point gap from 2nd placed Lens. Meanwhile, PSG's opponent Reims are currently in the 11th position and they will be looking to enter the top half of the Ligue 1 2022-23 table.

Will Lionel Messi Play Today in PSG vs Stade de Reims, Ligue 1 2022-23 Fixture?

Argentine forward Lionel Messi is fully fit to be a part of the PSG vs Stade de Reims match at Parc de Princes, Paris. And understandably, Messi will be a part of Christophe Galtier's first eleven. Since the restart after the FIFA World Cup 2022, Lionel Messi featured in three Ligue 1 matches. He scored twice and PSG suffered a defeat in the only game he failed to net any goal. Messi will be once again hoping to lead his team to victory. Pays de Cassel 0–7 PSG, French Cup 2022–23: Kylian Mbappe Hits Five As Parisians Rout Sixth-Tier Outfit to Enter Round of 16 (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

Meanwhile, Stade de Reims are undefeated after the restart. They will be aiming to continue their momentum. But to get anything from this fixture, Reims will have to contain PSG's dangerous front three - Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar.

