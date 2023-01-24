Kylian Mbappe scored five goals as PSG defeated sixth-tier outfit Pays de Cassel in the Coupe de France 2022-23 round of 32 clash on Tuesday, January 24. The French striker was in blistering form as he produced a 12-minute hattrick in the first half with goals from Neymar and Carlo Soler. Mbappe also became the first player in PSG history to score five goals in one game.

Pays de Cassel vs PSG Result:

IT IS OVER ⌛️ A win and qualification for our Parisians to the round of 16 of the @coupedefrance ! ❤️💙#USPCPSG I 0-7 pic.twitter.com/3Slb64M2tB — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) January 23, 2023

Pays de Cassel vs PSG Goal Video Highlights:

