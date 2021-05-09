Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Cristiano Ronaldo are meeting each other at the Juventus Training Centre in Turin. The fans are all set to witness the battle between the two stalwarts. The team has announced a 24-member squad for the game and Zlatan is obviously a part of it. Ahead of the game, as the team AC Milan was leaving for Turin, the fans gave a warm send-off to the squad. The Internet is full of videos of the fans shouting slogans for the team. JUV vs MIL Dream11 Prediction in Serie A 2020–21: Tips To Pick Best Team for Juventus vs AC Milan Football Match.

Ahead of the game Andrea Pirlo also spoke about the intense rivalry between the two stalwarts. He hailed Zlatan and Ronaldo and labelled them champions. "Cristiano Ronaldo and Zlatan Ibrahimovic are amazing footballers, they are both champions and we enjoy seeing them on the pitch," he said during the press conference. The hosts enter the game with a 2-1 win over Udinese.

Now, let's have a look at the squad by AC Milan and then the videos of the fans below:

AC Milan squad for the match against Juventus (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The match will begin at 12.15 am IST. A win here for either of the teams for both teams would determine if they make way into the Champions League 2022.

