Juventus (JUV) take on AC Milan (MIL) in the latest round of Serie A 2020-21 fixtures. The JUV vs MIL clash will be played at the Juventus Stadium in Turin on May 09, 2021 (late Sunday night). Both teams are fighting for the Champions League spots and will be aiming for a win. Meanwhile, fans searching for tips to create JUV vs MIL Dream11 Fantasy Team can scroll down below for more details. Zinedine Zidane In Contention To Replace Andrea Pirlo.

Juventus saw their dominance of Italian football come to an end as Inter Milan became the first team other than the Bianconeri to win the Serie A title in a decade. Now Andrea Pirlo’s men will be aiming to secure Champions League qualification and currently sit fourth in the table. AC Milan are just a spot below them and only on goal difference and will be looking to register a win and climb above Juventus.

JUV vs MIL, Serie A 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeeper – Wojciech Szczesny (JUV) must be the keeper.

JUV vs MIL, Serie A 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – Matthijs de Ligt (JUV), Alex Sandro (JUV), Fikayo Tomori (MIL), Theo Hernandez (MIL) must be the defenders.

JUV vs MIL, Serie A 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders – Juan Cuadrado (JUV), Federico Chiesa (JUV), Hakan Chalanoglou (MIL) must be the midfielders.

JUV vs MIL, Serie A 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards – Cristiano Ronaldo (JUV), Alvaro Morata (JUV), Rafael Leao (MIL) must be the forwards.

Cristiano Ronaldo (JUV) must be the captain of JUV vs MIL Dream11 Fantasy Team while Hakan Chalanoglou (MIL) can be named as the vice-captain.

