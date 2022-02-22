After a long break of about two months, the new season of Formula 1 is right here and the fans are waiting for the Pre-Season races are all set to happen for three days in Barcelona. The races will be held at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya in Barcelona. These events will not run live like the normal games but will give out the best lap of the day and other events. These racers are also known as the Shake Down racers. The second pre-season Testing will be held in March 2022 at Bahrain International Circuit, Bahrain. Lewis Hamilton vs Max Verstappen: Mercedes Racer Has No Hard Feelings Towards Red Bull Racer After Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2022.

Both pre-season games will be spread across for three days. All the teams including Mercedes, Red Bull, Alpine Racing and others have launched the new beasts for this season. The fans are excited to watch their favourite teams racing in the new season. The FIA is also not very stringent about the rules as such because these races are not held under the rules of the Grand Prix. Also, Mercedes fans will have a huge respite as contrary to the rumours a few days back, Lewis Hamilton is still a part of the sport. He was said to hang up his boots after the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2021. Now let's have a look at the schedule and live streaming details for Formula 1 2022 pre-season testing.

Timings and Schedule of F1 2022 Pre-Season Test

The F1 2022 Pre-Season Test will begin on February 23, 2021. And will be held across three days. Here's the full schedule with the timings below.

Day Morning Session Afternoon Session Wednesday 23rd February 2022 1:30 pm – 05:30pm (IST) 6:30pm – 10:30pm (IST) Thursday 24th February 2022 1:30 pm – 05:30pm (IST) 6:30pm – 10:30pm (IST) Friday 25th February 2022 1:30 pm – 05:30pm (IST) 6:30pm – 10:30pm (IST)

Live Streaming Deets:

So far there are no details available about the live streaming details of the event in India. We shall update you about the same as and when we get confirmed details about the same. But you can surely follow all the updates of the games on Formula 1's social media handles.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 22, 2022 02:51 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).