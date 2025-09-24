Mumbai, September 24: The Hockey India League (Hero HIL) Governing Council on Wednesday announced that it has taken over the operations of the UP Rudras franchise for the upcoming HIL 2026 season. This step has been taken to ensure that UP Rudras players participate in HIL 2026 and to maintain the competitive balance of the league. Rudras had announced their decision to withdraw from the Hockey India League due to financial sustainability. HIL 2026: UP Rudras Withdraw From Hockey India League, Cite Financial Sustainability.

"The Governing Council will manage and run the new team’s affairs until a new franchise owner comes forward. The Council remains open to discussions with interested parties who may wish to acquire the new franchise," it said in a statement.

The franchise, however, underlined that their focus going forward will be on building strong foundations for hockey in India, investing in structured programs at the school and community level, scouting and training initiatives to identify promising players early, and creating development platforms that bridge the gap between local talent and national recognition.

This came on the day of the Hockey India League 2026 Mini Auctions. Over 100 men's and women's players will be in the spotlight as they hope to get into their favourite teams. With a salary cap of Rs 4 crore for men's teams and Rs 2 crore for women's teams, every move at the bidding table will count.

Each squad will consist of 20 players (2 goalkeepers + 18 outfield players), with a maximum of 7 overseas recruits and a minimum of three Indian juniors, ensuring opportunities for the next generation. The auctions will feature three base price slabs — Rs 2 lakh, Rs 5 lakh, and Rs 10 lakh — with Rs 2 lakh as the minimum for both Indian and overseas players.

Notably, franchises will only be allowed to bid where they have sufficient budget and open playing positions available. Teams will also be required to maintain a balance between their remaining purse and the players required to complete the squad.

