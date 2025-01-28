Mumbai, January 28: The Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers made a comeback for the ages by scoring two goals in the final five minutes to beat the Delhi SG Pipers in the Men’s Hockey India League (HIL) clash here on Monday. By virtue of their stunning come-from-behind win, the Bengal Tigers qualified for the semifinals by amassing 18 points from nine matches. Tomas Domene gave the Delhi SG Pipers the lead in the 27th minute but late strikes from Rupinder Pal Singh (55') and Sebastien Dockier (59') earned the Bengal Tigers a magnificent win. JSW Soorma Hockey Club Secure 5–3 Win Over Kalinga Lancers in HIL 2024–25.

Both teams got off to a cagey start in what was an evenly-contested first quarter. There was just one penalty corner won by the SG Pipers but the resulting strike was off target. The SG Pipers largely attacked from the left through Dilraj Singh, but it was the Bengal Tigers who came close to opening the scoring.

Dockier combined well with Abhishek to breach the opposition circle, but Benjamin Rennie made a fine save to deny them. The SG Pipers’ relentless pressure paid off in the 27th minute after some superb link-up play between Domene and Lucas Toscani.

Domene found Toscani with a fine through ball and continued his run as the latter returned the pass. Domene slashed hard at the ball and it found the roof of the net to make it 1-0 in favour of the SG Pipers. Women’s Hockey India League 2024–25: Odisha Warriors Crowned Champions Following 2–1 Win Over JSW Soorma Hockey Club.

The Bengal Tigers thought they had the equalizer in the 31st minute when Sukhkjeet Singh scored, but his goal was later disallowed. It appeared as though the SG Pipers had done enough to see out a narrow victory but the Bengal Tigers seized control of the game in the final quarter.

Skipper Rupinder offered his side a lifeline when he scored off a fine penalty corner variation. Jugraj, in the second battery, received the push and laid it beautifully for Rupinder, who slammed the ball home to make it 1-1 with five minutes left in the contest.

The turning point came in the 59th minute when Gursewak Singh made a marauding run on the right, beating man after man, before playing a peach of a ball across the goal. Dockier, who was at the right place at the right time, displayed his poacher’s instinct to tap the ball from close range and cap off a fantastic win for the Bengal Tigers.

