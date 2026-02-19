PHF Chief Tariq Bugti Resigns Amidst Sydney Fiasco Fallout After Banning Pakistan Captain Ammad Shakeel Butt For Two Years

The President of the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF), Tariq Bugti, has tendered his resignation, effective 19 February 2026, amidst a deepening crisis within the national sport. His departure comes shortly after he announced a two-year ban on Pakistan's national hockey captain, Ammad Shakeel Butt, for alleged misconduct and "running a campaign against the federation's management". The twin events are the latest fallout from the national team's recent disastrous tour of Australia, which saw players reportedly facing severe logistical challenges and substandard accommodation. Pakistan Hockey Team Stranded in Canberra Due to Unpaid Hotel Bills By PHF.

Controversial Tour and Player Allegations

The controversy, widely dubbed the Sydney fiasco, erupted following the Pakistan team's participation in the FIH Pro League in Australia. Reports and videos circulated on social media depicted national team players in distressing conditions, including being stranded at Sydney airport for hours and allegedly forced to perform daily chores, such as washing dishes, due to a lack of proper accommodation. Captain Ammad Shakeel Butt initially released a video denying any issues, but later admitted he had been pressured by team management to cover up the truth to protect Pakistan's reputation. Upon the team's return to Lahore, Butt openly criticised the PHF, accusing the federation of negligence and mismanagement, stating that players "can't work with this current management". He highlighted that hotel bookings were reportedly cancelled due to unpaid dues, despite the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) confirming it had released over 10 million Pakistani rupees to the PHF for accommodation.

Federation's Defence and Inquiry

In his resignation statement, Tariq Bugti accused the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) of mismanagement and failing to release funds in a timely manner for the national team's international commitments, including the Australia tour. He claimed the PHF lacked sufficient financial resources to cover travel and logistical expenses independently and alleged that the PSB's failure to release payments for hotel bookings caused significant difficulties for the team. Wayne Madsen Who Played at Hockey World Cup 20 Years Ago, Set to Represent Italy at T20 World Cup 2026.

Bugti appealed to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Chief of Army Staff Asim Munir to form an independent committee to investigate the matter. However, Adviser to the Prime Minister on Inter-Provincial Coordination Rana Sanaullah confirmed that a three-member inquiry committee, formed by the PSB, has already completed its investigation and submitted its report, reportedly holding the PHF accountable in its findings.

Calls for Accountability

The episode has drawn sharp criticism from various quarters, raising serious questions about the governance and financial management within the Pakistan Hockey Federation. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who is also the patron-in-chief of the PHF, had taken notice of the matter and ordered an inquiry. The resignation of the PHF President and the ban on the national captain underscore the deep-seated issues plaguing Pakistan hockey, a sport that once brought immense glory to the nation. Calls for thorough accountability and systemic reforms are now intensifying to prevent further damage to the sport's reputation and future.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 19, 2026 04:40 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).