FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 Qualifiers Free Live Streaming Online avd TV Telecast Details: The Indian women's hockey team will launch their bid for a spot in the 2026 World Cup on 8 March, as they face Uruguay at the G.M.C. Balayogi Hockey Ground in Hyderabad. Under the captaincy of Salima Tete, the hosts are the favourites in this Pool B opening fixture, looking to utilise home advantage to secure a dominant start in the eight-team qualifying tournament. Pakistan Government Lifts 'Illegal' Two-Year Ban on Hockey Captain Ammad Shakeel Butt.

This tournament serves as a final opportunity for teams to qualify for the FIH Hockey Women’s World Cup 2026, which will be co-hosted by Belgium and the Netherlands. India is placed in Pool B alongside Uruguay, Scotland, and Wales. To guarantee progress, the Women in Blue must finish among the top three teams in the Hyderabad qualifiers to earn a direct ticket to the global showpiece in August.

Where To Watch India Women vs Uruguay Women, FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 Qualifiers?

Fans in India can watch the match live on the Star Sports Khel TV channel. For those preferring to stream the action online, the fixture will be available on the JioHotstar app and website. While official free streams are typically restricted to certain promotional offers or regional broadcasters, the FIH’s own platform, Watch.Hockey, provides global coverage for international viewers, often requiring a tournament pass or subscription. PHF Chief Tariq Bugti Resigns Amidst Sydney Fiasco Fallout After Banning Pakistan Captain Ammad Shakeel Butt For Two Years.

Match Facts

Category Detail Fixture India Women vs Uruguay Women Tournament FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 Qualifiers Date Sunday, 8 March 2026 Push-off Time 19:30 IST / 14:00 GMT Venue G.M.C. Balayogi Hockey Ground, Hyderabad TV Channel (India) Star Sports Khel Live Stream (India) JioHotstar

India Women Hockey Team Outlook

India enters the competition as the second-highest-ranked side, trailing only England. The squad features a mix of seasoned veterans and emerging talent, though they will be without experienced goalkeeper Savita Punia, who is unavailable for personal reasons. Coach Marijne’s side will focus on aggressive transition play and improving their penalty corner conversion, a key area of focus during recent training camps in the sweltering Telangana heat.

