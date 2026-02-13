The Pakistan National Hockey Team has once again been plunged into controversy and embarrassment, reportedly left stranded on the streets of Canberra, Australia, for several hours after their hotel bookings were cancelled due to the Pakistan Hockey Federation's (PHF) failure to settle outstanding bills. The incident, which occurred upon the team's arrival in Australia's capital for the second leg of the FIH Pro League, has drawn widespread criticism and highlighted the persistent financial woes plaguing the national sport. Wayne Madsen Who Played at Hockey World Cup 20 Years Ago, Set to Represent Italy at T20 World Cup 2026.

Accommodation Crisis Unfolds

Reports from February 12th and 13th, 2026, indicate that players and officials of the national squad found themselves without accommodation after arriving in Canberra. Their pre-arranged hotel bookings were reportedly cancelled because the PHF had not made the necessary payments. This left the team, fatigued from a long journey, waiting on the roads for an extended period. Sources close to the team revealed that while they were initially assured by the Pakistan Sports Board and PHF that all upfront payments for their four-star hotel stay had been made, this proved untrue upon their arrival. Head coach Tahir Zaman reportedly faced difficulties contacting officials back home due to time differences, exacerbating the stressful situation.

Temporary Resolution and Lingering Concerns

After several hours of uncertainty and negotiations, the hotel management eventually provided some rooms to the team. However, due to the unavailability of the initially promised number of rooms, players and officials were accommodated in fewer spaces, with two to three individuals reportedly sharing a single room. This makeshift arrangement provided temporary relief but underscored the severity of the administrative lapse. The incident is believed to have negatively impacted the team's morale and physical condition, with sports experts suggesting it affected their performance in the subsequent match against Australia, which they lost 3-2.

A Pattern of Financial Mismanagement

This is not an isolated incident for Pakistan's national hockey team, which has a history of facing financial difficulties. Reports indicate that players have frequently not received their daily allowances on time during previous tournaments, and many have been struggling with unpaid dues for months. The team's current tour of Australia is also reportedly proceeding without a regular manager, adding to the administrative challenges. The recurring nature of these financial crises raises serious questions about the management and funding of Pakistan's national sport, once a powerhouse in international hockey. As of the time of reporting, no official statement regarding the incident has been issued by the team management or the Pakistan Hockey Federation in Australia.

