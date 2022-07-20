The 2022 Commonwealth Games will take place in Birmingham, England from July 28 to August 24. This will be India’s 18th appearance at the competition as the county’s first entry was in 1934 in London. This was the CWG's second edition and it was known as British Empire Games back then. In the most recent appearance at Gold Coast 2018, India bagged an astonishing amount of 66 medals and it was India’s 2nd most successful outing. Ahead of CWG 2022, so let us take a look at how India fared at the 2018 Commonwealth Games. India at Commonwealth Games: A Look at History and Total Medals Won, Overall Standings on Medal Tally Ahead of CWG 2022.

India competed at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia from 4 to 15 April 2018. It was India's 17th appearance at the quadrennial showpiece. Ranking 3rd in the event, India claimed 26 gold, 20 silver, and 20 bronze medals, behind the host country Australia, who amassed a total of 198 medals and England with 136 medals.

The first medal of the 2018 Gold Coast was secured by weightlifter P Gururaj. He won silver at the men's 56 kg event on the very first day and the last medal of the event was also a silver, secured by the pair of Indian shuttlers in Swatil Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty in the men's double event.

Indian shooters had the most successful outing in Australia, winning a sum of 16 medals, including seven gold, four silver, and five bronze. They were followed by the wrestling outfit and the weightlifting team winning 12 medals ( 5 gold, 3 silver, 4 bronze) and nine medals ( 5 gold, 2 silver, 2 bronze) respectively. Commonwealth Games 2022 Venues: Know All About Stadiums in Birmingham Hosting CWG.

India also dominated in the table tennis and badminton events. In table tennis, India secured 8 medals including 3 golds which is their best ever haul at the games. Manika Batra became the first Indian woman to win an individual gold in table tennis at the multi-nation event.

In badminton, India won a total of 6 medals surpassing their tally of four from Delhi in 2010. Saina Nehwal won her second gold at the event as she defeated fellow Indian PV Sindhu in the finals and India also won gold at the team event while Kidambi Srikanth and PV Sindhu, bronze to Ashwini Ponnappa also brought home medals.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 20, 2022 02:22 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).