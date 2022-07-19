The Commonwealth Games is an international and multi-sport event held for the Nations of the Commonwealth. The event was held in 1930 and with the exception of 1942 and 1946 due to World War 2, it has taken place every four years since. The first entry of India at the Commonwealth Games was in 1934 in London. It was officially the 2nd Commonwealth Games, back then known as British Empire Games. India have always done well at the multi-nation competition and we take a look at how the country has fared at the quadrennial event over the years. Commonwealth Games 2022 Venues: Know All About Stadiums in Birmingham Hosting CWG.

India have competed in 17 Commonwealth Games until now and are currently fourth in the all-time medal table with a total of 503 medals, Gold-181, Silver-173, and Bronze-149. India won their first medal at their very first entry into the Commonwealth Games in 1934 as wrestler Rashid Anwar won a bronze. Since then, the 2010 edition of the CWG has been the most successful appearance for India as they ranked second with a total of 101 medals across a total of 14 sports. Let’s take a loot at India’s performance at CWG.

Shooting

It is the most successful sports event for India at the CWG. India has won 135 medals over the years including 63 gold medals, 44 silver, and 28 bronze. Renowned pistol shooter Jaspal Rana is the most successful athlete for India at the CWG, winning 15 medals, including nine gold, four silver, and two bronze in multiple events of shooting in 1994, 1998, 2002, and 2006 editions of the Commonwealth Games.

Weightlifting

The second most successful sporting event for India at the Commonwealth Games is Weightlifting. India has won an amazing 125 medals, including 43 gold, 48 silver, and 34 bronze. The country will look forward to winning more as the last year's champion and the Tokyo 2020 silver medalist Mirabai Chanu leads the way.

Wrestling

It is the sport in which India secured their first medal at the Commonwealth Games. Wrestler Rashid Anwar won a bronze medal in 1934 and gave his country its first win. Since then the Indian athletes have won a sum of 102 medals of which 43 were gold, 37 silver, and 22 bronze. CWG 2022: IOA Announces 322-Strong Indian Contingent for Multi-Sport Event in Birmingham.

Boxing

The first Indian to win a boxing medal in the CWG game was Shivaji Bhonsle. He claimed a bronze in the men's welterweight (69kg) category at the 1970 CWG held in Edinberg. Till now India has won 37 medals in boxing including eight golds.

Badminton

India has won a total of 25 medals at Commonwealth Games in badminton, including seven gold, seven silver, and 11 bronze. History was made in 2010 when Saina Nehwal became the first Indian woman to win a gold medal at the CWG.

Table Tennis

India has a tally of 20 medals at the Commonwealth Games in Table Tennis, including six golds. The first gold in table tennis for India was won by Sharath Kamal in 2006 in Melbourne. This sport was added to CWG in 2002 and India bagged three bronze in the same edition.

Athletics

In athletics, India has won 28 medals, including 5 gold, 10 silver, and 13 bronze till now. The legend Milkha Singh was the first ever Indian to win an individual gold medal at the event. He secured the podium in the men's 440-yard event at the Cardiff Games in 1958.

Archery

India is the second best nation in archery at the CWG. Archery has only been featured twice in the CWG in the 1982 and 2010 editions. India has triumphed at the event, winning three gold medals, one silver, and four bronze.

Hockey

Hockey is a relatively recent game introduced in the Commonwealth Games. It was first held in 1998 and since then India have won three silver and one gold medal. In the 2002 CWG, the Indian women's hockey team made history as they secured the first gold medal for India.

Squash

Since its introduction in Kuala Lumpur in 1998, India has won one gold and two silver medals at the Commonwealth Games in squash. India’s first-ever gold medal was claimed by Dipika Pallikal and Joshna Chinappa in 2014 when they won the squash women's double.

Tennis

Tennis made its debut at CWG in 2010 in Delhi and hasn't been featured in the Commonwealth Games since. India managed to secure a total of four medals including one gold, one silver, and two bronze. Somdev Devvarman won the first tennis gold for India in the men’s singles event at New Delhi Commonwealth Games.

Judo

So far India has won eight medals with five bronze and three silver in judo at the Commonwealth Games. India will be aiming for gold as the 2022 Birmingham Games approaches. The first silver was won by judoka Akram Shah in the 2002 Commonwealth Games.

Gymnastics

India’s gymnastics medal tally in Commonwealth Games stands at three medals, with one silver and two bronze. Ashish Kumar was the man who won two medals for India at the 2010 Commonwealth games. He claimed silver in vault and bronze in floor exercise. Dipa Karmakar was the first Indian woman to claim a medal in gymnastics as she secured bronze at the CWG in Glasgow.

Swimming

Swimming is the sport in which India has the least amount of medals. India has been able to secure just one bronze medal in swimming in the history of the Commonwealth Games. Para swimmer, Prasanta Karmakar’s bronze medal is India’s only solitary medal in swimming secured at the Delhi 2010 commonwealth games.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 19, 2022 04:17 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).