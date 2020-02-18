India Women vs West Indies Women Live Cricket Streaming of ICC World T20 2020 Warm up Match: Watch Free Live Telecast of IND W vs WI W Practice Game on TV and Online

India Women's Cricket Team (Photo Credits: Twitter/ @BCCIWomen)

India Women vs West Indies Women Live Cricket Streaming of ICC World T20 2020 Warm up Match: Ahead of the ICC T20 Women’s World Cup 2020 in Australia, which begins on February 21, each team will play two warm-up matches. After the first clash of Indian women’s team with Pakistan was washed out, the Women in Blue will take on West Indies in their second warm-up game. The game will be played at the Allan Border Field in Brisbane Australia. Meanwhile, fans searching for the live streaming details of India Women vs West Indies Women clash in the T20 World Cup Warm up Matches 2020 can scroll down below. Winning ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020 Will Be Very Big for Us, Says Harmanpreet Kaur.

The first practice game of both the teams was abandoned without a ball being bowled. West Indies Women were supposed to face the Australian team while India and Pakistan were about to lock horns with each other. With the first games being washed out, this will be their first match and they will look for a win to gain some momentum ahead of the prestigious tournament starting later in the month. ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020 Warm-up Match Between India-Pakistan Washed Out.

India W vs West Indies W ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 Warm-up Match Schedule (Match Time and Date)

India Women vs West Indies Women take on each other in the practice match ahead of the ICC Women’s World T20 2020. The warm-up match will be held at the Allan Border Field in Brisbane on February 18, 2020 (Tuesday). IND W vs WI W T20I match is scheduled to start at 09:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time) and 04:00 GMT.

India W vs West Indies W ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 Warm-up Match Live Telecast in India

Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020. The live coverage of the tournament will begin from February 21 onwards and it is unlikely that the Star Sports will provide live telecast of India vs West Indies Women’s cricket practice match on any of its channels.

India W vs West Indies ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 Warm-up Match Live Streaming Online

With Star Sports holding the broadcast rights, the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 will be streamed live on its OTT platform Hotstar. However, fans looking for live online streaming of India vs West Indies Women’s cricket practice match will be disappointed to know that the game cannot be watched online. Fans can keep a tab of the live scores updates of IND vs WI match through ICC social media channels.

India are one of the favourites to win the 2020 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup and will be hoping to start it in a positive way. Team India are in Australia for some time now as they played a tri-series with the hosts and England Women’s team. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side came short in the finals against Australia but it would have helped them to adapt to the conditions.