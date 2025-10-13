India National Cricket Team vs West Indies National Cricket Team Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: The India national cricket team are currently facing the West Indies national cricket team in the second Test of the two-match series. The India vs West Indies Test series 2025 is part of the ongoing ICC World Test Championship 2025-27 cycle. India are leading the two-match Test series 1-0. The Shubman Gill-led India secured a dominant win by an innings and 140 runs at the Narendra Modi Stadium. The Asian Giants are in a commanding position in the ongoing IND vs WI 2nd Test 2025. However, the West Indies showcased a brilliant fightback on Day 3. IND vs WI 2nd Test 2025: Kuldeep Yadav Takes Five-Fer As India Bowl Out West Indies for 248, Enforce Follow-On.

After being bundled out for 248 runs in the first innings in response to Team India's massive total of 518/5 declared. The Asian Giants enforced a follow-on, and the West Indies displayed a tremendous fightback with the bat. Shai Hope (66) and John Campbell (87) remained unbeaten and stitched a 138-run stand, which took the visitors to 173/2 (follow-on) at the stumps on Day 3. The Windies are trailing by 97 runs after the conclusion of Day 3 in the IND vs WI 2nd Test 2025.

India vs West Indies 2nd Test 2025 Day 4 Match Details

Match India vs West Indies 2nd Test 2025 Day 4 Date Monday, October 13 Time 9:30 AM IST Venue Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi Live Streaming, Telecast Details Star Sports (Live Telecast), JioHotstar (Live Streaming)

When is India vs West Indies 2nd Test 2025 Day 4? Know Date, Time and Venue

Day 4 of the second Test match between the India national cricket team and the West Indies national cricket team will be played on Monday, October 13. The IND vs WI 2nd Test 2025 will be hosted at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. Day 4 of the IND vs WI 2nd Test 2025 will begin at 9:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of India vs West Indies 2nd Test 2025 Day 4?

Star Sports is the official broadcast partner of the Indian cricket team's home matches and will continue to fulfil the same responsibilities for the IND vs WI 2025 Test series. Fans in India can watch the IND vs WI 2025 2nd Test 2025 Day 4 live telecast on the Star Sports Network TV channels. For the IND vs WI 2025 2nd Test 2025 Day 4 online viewing options, read below. Why Did Sai Sudharsan Not Take the Field on Day 3 of IND vs WI 2nd Test 2025? BCCI Issues Official Statement.

How to Watch Live Streaming Online of India vs West Indies 2nd Test 2025 Day 4?

JioHotstar, which is Star Network's official OTT platform, will provide live streaming of the India National Cricket Team vs West Indies National Cricket Team 2025 Test series. Fans on the lookout for an online viewing option can watch the India vs West Indies 2025 2nd Test 2025 Day 4 live streaming online on the JioHotstar app and website, but at the cost of a subscription fee.

