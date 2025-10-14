India National Cricket Team vs West Indies National Cricket Team Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: Team India need only 58 runs in the next 90 overs of play left in the fifth/final day of the ongoing IND vs WI 2nd Test 2025 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. At the end of Day 4, the hosts were 63/1. KL Rahul stood at the crease, scoring 25 off 54 balls. With him stood Sai Sudharsan, scoring 30 off 47 balls. Yashasvi Jaiswal was dismissed early, scoring just 8 runs off 7 balls. IND vs WI 2nd Test 2025 Day 4 Stumps: KL Rahul and Sai Sudharsan Remain Unbeaten; India 58 Runs Behind From Whitewashing West Indies.

The Test match has pretty much been in India's control. The Indian cricket team had won the toss, elected to bat, and scored 518/5 in the first innings, before declaring. West Indies in their first innings managed only 248. In their second innings, after an imposed follow-on, battled and scored 390 runs. The big total has now set India with a target of 121 to chase in the fourth innings of the match. If India attains the target, which looks likely, they will whitewash West Indies 2-0 in the two-match IND vs WI Test series 2025.

India vs West Indies 2nd Test 2025 Day 5 Match Details

Match India vs West Indies 2nd Test 2025 Day 5 Date Tuesday, October 14 Time 9:30 AM IST Venue Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi Live Streaming, Telecast Details Star Sports (Live Telecast), JioHotstar (Live Streaming)

When is India vs West Indies 2nd Test 2025 Day 5? Know Date, Time and Venue

Day 5 of the second Test match between the India national cricket team and the West Indies national cricket team will be played on Tuesday, October 14. The IND vs WI 2nd Test 2025 is being hosted at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. The play for day 5 of the IND vs WI 2nd Test 2025 will begin at 9:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of India vs West Indies 2nd Test 2025 Day 5?

Star Sports is the official broadcast partner of the Indian cricket team's home matches and will continue to fulfill their duties for the IND vs WI 2025 Test series. Fans in India can watch the IND vs WI 2025 2nd Test 2025 Day 5 live telecast on the Star Sports Network TV channels. For the IND vs WI 2025 2nd Test 2025 Day 5 online viewing options, read below. Happy Birthday Gautam Gambhir! Fans Wish Team India Head Coach As He Turns 44.

How to Watch Live Streaming Online of India vs West Indies 2nd Test 2025 Day 5?

JioHotstar, which is Star Network's official OTT platform, will provide live streaming of the India National Cricket Team vs West Indies National Cricket Team 2025 Test series. Fans on the lookout for an online viewing option can watch the India vs West Indies 2025 2nd Test 2025 Day 5 live streaming online on the JioHotstar app and website, but only after availing a subscription.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 14, 2025 07:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).