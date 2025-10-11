India National Cricket Team vs West Indies National Cricket Team Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: India will resume their innings on Day 2 of the India vs West Indies second Test match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. India finished Day 1 at the score of 318/2 and will aim to make their good start count by pushing West Indies under a mountain of runs on Day 2. India are currently leading the two-match series 1-0 as they have secured a massive victory in the previous game by an innings. India have a mammoth gap between themselves and West Indies in terms of quality and hosts have aimed to impose it by their clinical performance. Even in the second Test, India will not look to bat twice. 'Jassi Ne To Run Up Bhi Mark Kar Liya Tha' Team India Head Coach Gautam Gambhir Cracks Joke With Shubman Gill As Latter Wins Toss Ahead of IND vs WI 2nd Test 2025 (Watch VIdeo).

India won the toss and opted to bat first. They got off to a steady start but lost the wicket of KL Rahul unfortunately. After that Sai Sudharsan along with Yashasvi Jaiswal stitched a really big partnership and batted two sessions putting up 193 runs between them. Although Jaiswal scalped his seventh century in Test cricket. Sudharsan missed out narrowly, getting dismissed on 87. Shubman Gill joined Jaiswal and both remained unbeaten at the end of Day 2. Jaiswal extended his innings and finished the day while batting on 173*. He will look to complete his double century on Day 2. Jomel Warrican scalped the two wickets for West Indies.

India vs West Indies 2nd Test 2025 Day 2 Match Details

Match India vs West Indies 2nd Test 2025 Day 2 Date Saturday, October 11 Time 9:30 AM IST Venue Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi Live Streaming, Telecast Details Star Sports (Live Telecast), JioHotstar (Live Streaming)

When is India vs West Indies 2nd Test 2025 Day 2? Know Date, Time and Venue

The Day 2 of the second Test match between the India national cricket team and the West Indies national cricket team will be played on Saturday, October 11. The IND vs WI 2nd Test 2025 will be hosted at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. Day 2 of the IND vs WI 2nd Test 2025 will begin at 9:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of India vs West Indies 2nd Test 2025 Day 2?

Star Sports is the official broadcast partner of the Indian cricket team's home matches and will continue to fulfil the same responsibilities for the IND vs WI 2025 Test series. Fans in India can watch the IND vs WI 2025 2nd Test 2025 Day 2 live telecast on the Star Sports Network TV channels. For the IND vs WI 2025 2nd Test 2025 Day 1 online viewing options, read below. IND vs WI 2nd Test 2025: Sai Sudharsan Becomes 100th Player to Be Dismissed On Devil's Number 87 in Test Cricket.

How to Watch Live Streaming Online of India vs West Indies 2nd Test 2025 Day2?

JioHotstar, which is Star Network's official OTT platform, will provide live streaming of the India National Cricket Team vs West Indies National Cricket Team 2025 Test series. Fans on the lookout for an online viewing option can watch the India vs West Indies 2025 2nd Test 2025 Day 2 live streaming online on the JioHotstar app and website, but at the cost of a subscription fee.

