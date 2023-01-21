New Delhi, Jan 21: Unhappy with the outcome of the meeting between Sports minister Anurag Thakur and their leaders, the protesting wrestlers, IANS has learnt, can re-start their agitation against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh on Sunday. Sources close to the wrestlers told IANS, that the grapplers are feeling "cheated" and could resume their protest till Brij Bhushan is sacked. They are also unhappy that the national trials are continuing in Lucknow without them. Wrestlers' Protest: Wrestlers End Agitation After Assurances, WFI Chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh to Step Aside.

"Wrestlers are not at all happy. They feel they were fooled by the ministry. When they saw the news in the morning that the competition is on and Brij Bhushan is relaxed and enjoying bouts as president, (they think) nothing changed, so they are planning to restart their protest on Sunday or Monday," the sources said. "Some wrestlers are so scared that they are thinking of leaving India and going abroad," the sources added.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 21, 2023 06:15 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).