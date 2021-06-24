Just before the Tokyo Olympics 2020, the Indian shooters are all set to battle their wits out in the ISSF World Cup 2021 in Croatia. The 12-day WC in Croatia will witness 520 shooters from 53 different countries who will battle their wits out to get to the top. Shooters from Russia, Germany, France, Italy will be contesting with the Indian contingent ahead of the Tokyo Olympics. As one may recall, India had finished the ISSF World Cup 2021 in Delhi by collecting highest number of medals. ISSF World Cup 2021 Medals Tally Final Update: India Finish at Top, USA Occupy Second Position; Check Full Medal Table and Country-Wise Standings of Shooting Mega Event

Back then the India had collectively gathered 30 medals with 15 Gold, 9 Silver & 6 Bronze Medals. Coming to present, India has been in Croatia for more than a month now. The ISSF 2021 World Cup will be an ideal prepartaion before the final summit of the Tokyo Olypimcs which resumes in July 2021. The shooters will directly fly to Tokyo from Croatia. The likes of Manu Bhaker, Apurvi Chandela, Yashaswini Singh Deswal, Deepak Kumar, Anjum Moudgil, Divyansh Singh Panwar are amongst the 13 shooters who have been sent to Croatia.

Now, let's have a quick glance at which events will the 13 Indian shooters participate:

Women:

Manu Bhaker - 10m Air Pistol, 25m Pistol Women, 10m Air Mixed Pistol Team

Apurvi Chandela - 10m Air Rifle Women, 10m Air Rifle Team Women

Yashaswini Singh Deswal - 10m Air Pistol Women, 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team

Anjum Moudgil - 10m Air Rifle Women, 50m Rifle 3 Positions Women, 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team, 50m Rifle 3 Positions Mixed Team, 10m Air Rifle Team Women

Rahi Sarnobat - 25m Pistol Women

Tejaswini Sawant - 50m Rifle 3 Positions Women, 50m Rifle 3 Positions Mixed Team

Elavenil Valarivan - 10m Air Rifle Women, 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team, 10m Air Rifle Team Women

Men

Deepak Kumar - 10m Air Rifle Men, 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team, 10m Air Rifle Team Men

Divyansh Singh Panwar - 10m Air Rifle Men, 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team, 10m Air Rifle Team Men

Sanjeev Rajput - 50m Rifle 3 Positions Men, 50m Rifle 3 Positions Mixed Team

Saurabh Chaudhary - 10m Air Pistol Men, 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team

Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar - 10m Air Rifle Men, 50m Rifle 3 Positions Men, 50m Rifle 3 Positions Mixed Team, 10m Air Rifle Team Men

Abhishek Verma - 10m Air Pistol Men, 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team

ISSF World Cup 2021 Schedule for Finals:

DATES Events Time (IST) Thursday, June 24, 2021 Final 10m Air Rifle Men 3:30 PM Thursday, June 24, 2021 Final 10m Air Rifle Women 5:30 PM Thursday, June 24, 2021 Final 10m Air Pistol Women 7:45 PM Thursday, June 24, 2021 Final 10m Air Pistol Men 9:45 PM Friday, June 25, 2021 Final Air Rifle Team Men 1:45 PM Friday, June 25, 2021 Final Air Rifle Team Women 3:00 PM Friday, June 25, 2021 Final Air Pistol Team Men 4:30 PM Friday, June 25, 2021 Air Pistol Team Women 5:45 PM Saturday, June 26, 2021 Final 10m Air Rifle Mixed Team 1.30 PM Saturday, June 26, 2021 Final 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team 5:45 PM Sunday June 27, 2021 Final 50m Rifle 3 Positions Men 10.00 PM Monday, June 28, 2021 Final 25m Pistol Women 3:00 PM Monday, June 28, 2021 Final 50m Rifle 3 Positions Women 7:00 PM Monday, June 28, 2021 Final 50m Rifle 3 Positions Team Men 10:00 PM Tuesday, June 29, 2021 Final 50m Rifle 3 Positions Team Women 3:00 PM Tuesday, June 29, 2021 Final 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Men 5:45 PM Tuesday, June 29, 2021 Final 50m Rifle 3 Positions Mixed Team 9:45 PM Wednesday, June 30, 2021 Final 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Mixed Team 5.00 PM Thursday, July 1, 2021 Final 25m Pistol Team Women 2.00 PM Thursday, July 1, 2021 Final 25m Rapid Fire Pistol Team Men 5.00 PM

Where to watch the ISSF World Cup Croatia live in India?

The fans can catch up with all the live action of the macthes on the official Youtube Channel of ISSF. Also the soical meida page of ISSF will give you all the upates about the tournament.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 24, 2021 10:14 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).